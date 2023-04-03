Possible Timeline

This timeline is based on an interpretation of various endtime Bible verses. Your input with Biblical references would be greatly appreciated. We “do not know the day nor the hour” ... “but the wise shall understand” … “watch and pray” … we “are not in darkness so that this day should surprise you like a thief.” Matt.25:13, Dan.12:10, Mk. 13:33, 1Thess.5:4, etc.
