Dr. Joel Wallach - Chasing Symptoms or Solutions? Find the Hidden Roots of Health Issues DailyWithDoc 2/29/24





Doctor Wallach discusses that masking symptoms does not fix our health issues, and that by addressing the root causes of conditions lead to a much better health outcome and life.





On the show today Dr. Wallach gives a wonderful overview of the effects of Osteoporosis of the Skull together with an explanation of the twelve Cranial Nerves and what Osteoporosis of the Skull does with them in our bodies.





Dr, Wallach again emphasises the fact that there are no genetically transmitted diseases and the important role that wood and coal ashes have played in the health of the human body.





Dr. Wallach makes special mention of the enormous capacity the body has to heal itself.





Dr. Wallach gave great insight in answering questions on;

Vitamin D,

The Myelin Sheath,

Dowager's hump,

Bone Spurs,

Hernias,

Methylenetetrahydrofolate reductase (MTHFR),

Epilepsy,

Gout,

Arteriosclerosis,

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)





