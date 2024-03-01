Dr. Joel Wallach - Chasing Symptoms or Solutions? Find the Hidden Roots of Health Issues DailyWithDoc 2/29/24
Doctor Wallach discusses that masking symptoms does not fix our health issues, and that by addressing the root causes of conditions lead to a much better health outcome and life.
On the show today Dr. Wallach gives a wonderful overview of the effects of Osteoporosis of the Skull together with an explanation of the twelve Cranial Nerves and what Osteoporosis of the Skull does with them in our bodies.
Dr, Wallach again emphasises the fact that there are no genetically transmitted diseases and the important role that wood and coal ashes have played in the health of the human body.
Dr. Wallach makes special mention of the enormous capacity the body has to heal itself.
Dr. Wallach gave great insight in answering questions on;
Vitamin D,
The Myelin Sheath,
Dowager's hump,
Bone Spurs,
Hernias,
Methylenetetrahydrofolate reductase (MTHFR),
Epilepsy,
Gout,
Arteriosclerosis,
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
STREAM SCHEDULE:
Monday - Friday 12PM PST / 1PM MST / 2pm CST / 3PM EST
To Join Us Visit:
Submit a written question to Dr. Joel Wallach at:
Sign up for our Free newsletter, delivered right to your inbox:
Watch recent shows, shop our store, find more Alternative Empowering articles and videos at:
** Now on Apple TV
https://apps.apple.com/app/daily-with-doc-empower-health/id6476116926
** Now on Vimeo https://vimeo.com/user210503445/collections
** Now on Roku TV
https://channelstore.roku.com/details/517aef6b4ed64db3e0367310304fe3fc/daily-with-doc-and-becca
Follow Us On Rumble:
https://rumble.com/user/CriticalHealthNews
Follow Us On Facebook: / criticalhealthnews
Follow Us On YouTube:/ @criticalhealthnews
Follow Us On Twitter: / dailywithdoc
Follow Us On iHeartRadio:
https://iheart.com/podcast/119135605/
Follow Us On Spotify
https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/sh...
Follow Us On Apple Podcasts
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
Follow Us On CastBox
https://castbox.fm/channel/id5519268?...
Follow Us On RadioPublic
https://radiopublic.com/dailywithdoc-...
Follow Us On Amazon Music / Podcasts
https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/264...
Follow Us On Overcast.fm/ App
DailywithDoc
Follow Us On Pocketcasts
https://pca.st/hdlbwnpz
Follow Us On Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/da...
Limited Time: Get a free 15-minute consultation with a Certified Wholistic Health Coach! Complete the assessment at www.DIYwithDocWallach.com
Become a Certified Wholistic Health Coach with us www.CoachwithBecca.com
#DRJOELWALLACH #BECCADUKES #DAILYWITHDOC #CRITICALHEALTHNEWS #90FORLIFE #CERTIFIEDWHOLISTICHEALTHCOACH #HEALTHCOACH #KETO #WEIGHTLOSS #NUTRITION
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.