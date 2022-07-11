CCP’s Massive Malign Influence Campaign in America

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https://gnews.org/post/prf629b4
07/10/2022 Sen. Marsha Blackburn: What the CCP really intended to do is to influence members of Congress to make sure that they’re passing laws that are favorable for China, but also state and local officials, and carrying out what they call these malign influence campaigns to influence organizations in churches and schools, and push them so that they will come in line with Chinese Communist Party ideals, principles and goals.