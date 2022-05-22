The Next Level (2022) Flat Earth Documentary

The Next Level (2022) Flat Earth Documentaryoriginal posting here,Take a step back from the fairy tales, and a step forward into…The Next Level!Thus saith the LORD, The heaven is my throne, and the earth is my footstool: where is the house that ye build unto me? and where is the place of my rest? Isaiah 66:1And the fifth angel sounded, and I saw a star fall from heaven unto the earth: and to him was given the key of the bottomless pit. Revelation 9:1Which shaketh the earth out of her place, and the pillars thereof tremble. Job 9:6For he looketh to the ends of the earth, and seeth under the whole heaven; Job 28:24Where wast thou when I laid the foundations of the earth? declare, if thou hast understanding. Who hath laid the measures thereof, if thou knowest? or who hath stretched the line upon it? Job 38:4-5Ask Yourself, “Is water Always Level?THE TRUTH CANNOT BE STOPPED!Hibbeler Productions The Next Level (2022) 480P