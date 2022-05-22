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The Next Level (2022) Flat Earth Documentary
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464 views • May 22, 2022
The Next Level (2022) Flat Earth Documentary
original posting here,
https://youtu.be/3OfbwhU5PQk
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2022/05/the-next-level-2022-3773128.html
Take a step back from the fairy tales, and a step forward into…The Next Level!
Thus saith the LORD, The heaven is my throne, and the earth is my footstool: where is the house that ye build unto me? and where is the place of my rest? Isaiah 66:1
And the fifth angel sounded, and I saw a star fall from heaven unto the earth: and to him was given the key of the bottomless pit. Revelation 9:1
Which shaketh the earth out of her place, and the pillars thereof tremble. Job 9:6
For he looketh to the ends of the earth, and seeth under the whole heaven; Job 28:24
Where wast thou when I laid the foundations of the earth? declare, if thou hast understanding. Who hath laid the measures thereof, if thou knowest? or who hath stretched the line upon it? Job 38:4-5
Ask Yourself, “Is water Always Level?
THE TRUTH CANNOT BE STOPPED!
Hibbeler Productions The Next Level (2022) 480P
original posting here,
https://youtu.be/3OfbwhU5PQk
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2022/05/the-next-level-2022-3773128.html
Take a step back from the fairy tales, and a step forward into…The Next Level!
Thus saith the LORD, The heaven is my throne, and the earth is my footstool: where is the house that ye build unto me? and where is the place of my rest? Isaiah 66:1
And the fifth angel sounded, and I saw a star fall from heaven unto the earth: and to him was given the key of the bottomless pit. Revelation 9:1
Which shaketh the earth out of her place, and the pillars thereof tremble. Job 9:6
For he looketh to the ends of the earth, and seeth under the whole heaven; Job 28:24
Where wast thou when I laid the foundations of the earth? declare, if thou hast understanding. Who hath laid the measures thereof, if thou knowest? or who hath stretched the line upon it? Job 38:4-5
Ask Yourself, “Is water Always Level?
THE TRUTH CANNOT BE STOPPED!
Hibbeler Productions The Next Level (2022) 480P
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