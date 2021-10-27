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Decoding "The Gift / Atiye" - the goddess of magic and time (1/21/20)
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2 views • October 27, 2021
We feature, The Gift, Season 1, and expose the goddess-worship and witchcraft that permeates this Netflix series from Turkey. We reveal the inspiration and ancient source, the ancient text of "Inana's Descent to the Nether World." We also see a rather obvious reference being made to the famed appearance of the goddess in Fatima, Portugal, in 1917. An important connection involves the date of that event, 10-13. LIKE 1-13 - resonating with the 13th day of the 1st month (on the Lord's calendar).
We are looking to the spring of 2022 for when time will be reset, interrupting the revealing of the man of lawlessness. See:
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find more like this in our media catalog:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
We are looking to the spring of 2022 for when time will be reset, interrupting the revealing of the man of lawlessness. See:
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find more like this in our media catalog:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
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