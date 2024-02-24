Scientist Warns COVID Jabs Saved ZERO Lives While Killing Many

“NO LIVES WERE SAVED” by the COVID-19 injections, says researcher and scientist Denis Rancourt.
In fact, Rancourt and his fellow scientists found in their analysis that all-cause mortality INCREASED every time the COVID-19 shots were deployed.
For every 800 injections administered, Rancourt and his colleagues concluded in their 180-page paper that one vaccine-related death occurs.
This 1-in-800 number becomes even more alarming when you consider how many doses were given.
At the time of Rancourt and colleagues’ report, 13.5 billion COVID-19 injections were administered.
Divide that number by 800, and you end up with approximately 17 million COVID-19 vaccine-related deaths.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.