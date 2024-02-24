Scientist Warns COVID Jabs Saved ZERO Lives While Killing Many

“NO LIVES WERE SAVED” by the COVID-19 injections, says researcher and scientist Denis Rancourt.

In fact, Rancourt and his fellow scientists found in their analysis that all-cause mortality INCREASED every time the COVID-19 shots were deployed.

For every 800 injections administered, Rancourt and his colleagues concluded in their 180-page paper that one vaccine-related death occurs.

This 1-in-800 number becomes even more alarming when you consider how many doses were given.

At the time of Rancourt and colleagues’ report, 13.5 billion COVID-19 injections were administered.

Divide that number by 800, and you end up with approximately 17 million COVID-19 vaccine-related deaths.