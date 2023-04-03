Alex Jones & Jim Marrs - Suppressed Alternative Energy

__
More Interesting Links -
Jim Marrs -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=pKbZd5GDKkI
__
ORGONE energy charges DSLR camera -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=a_8DFgBlp5w
__
David R. Hudson -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=RteA9wH1rsM
__
Organic Gardening - 8 -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=1FuS7fw0Uvk&t=7s
__
Organic Gardening - 7 -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=bGlaWXusxlI&t=6s
__
Organic Gardening - 6 -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=OYl0tydIfJM&t=215s
__
Organic Gardening - 5 -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=PHJDXRa4RtU&t=7s
__
Oranic Gardening - 4 -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=09syowpIAz0&t=3s
__
Organic Gardening - 3 -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=rP1ymiaGOYE
__
Organic Gardening - 2 -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=9w0qUSqEkNc
__
Organic Gardening - 1 -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=jxhg3kWKp1k&t=10s
__
Conversation with Barry Carter - Part 1 -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=S7XBbzOmhEQ&t=387s
__
David Wolfe and Barry Carter -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=HEJJZcVStEE&t=62s
__
Barry Carter at Enota -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=NGfhjNqYfso
__
Part 5 of 5, David Wolfe , at Enota -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=DcMerHFjoWQ
__
Part 4 of 5 David Wolfe, at Enota -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=AqdMjmj6IiI&t=8s
__
Part 3 of 5 David Wolfe at Enota -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=SxGaGx7R4tU
__
Part 2 of 5; David Wolfe at Enota -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ZNs8MxJCT-g&t=1554s
__
David Wolfe at Enota -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=JQ_EDLC5iHQ
__
Alchemist Don Nance -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Szll8AhZQnc
__
Zptech -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=k8QEv8QA_X0&t=4s
__
Lost Secrets of the Sacred Ark -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=gLFytyjV7h4
__
Zptech -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=nzJBCaPNB1Y
__
Stuff They Don't Want You To Know -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=wvSCMoT9vAg&t=15s
__
Etherium -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=06N10tLf-Ug
__
Etherium 2 -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=byZzBOdUzvo&t=212s
__
ORMUS -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=xE17wUwFBuM
__
ORMUS MYSTERY -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=OPVZ4-obaoI&t=166s
__
ORGONITE part 3 of 3 -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=CEvPKrWnETc
__
Part 4 -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=48oUcWo4Srs
__
Part 3 -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=GjoJ4i6KC6A
__
Part 2 -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=_jr6qCcrs4o
__
Part 1 -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=wEuVb_HDm9c
__
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=9pt6FXoeUHY
__
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=yiLWICkZtGM&t=220s
__
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=_71hE4VtYFs&t=52s
__
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=46lajvI_Nu8
__
OAT Day 13 - Orgone Ancient Technology -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=u-hE6fSF9MU
__
The View From Marrs: Monatomic Gold PART 4 -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=hL7gA87JSbM
__
The View From Marrs: Monatomic Gold PART 3 -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Vsz3oXkbzMQ
__
The View From Marrs: Monatomic Gold PART 2 -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=6FSI_6tvPUM&t=113s
__
The View From Marrs - PART 1 -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=JPdeeFeU3Ik&t=5s
__
EMF Energy And How to Protect Yourself! -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=bBfMJ1MUm2k
__
My thoughts on alchemy and Ormus Gold -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=nRRFQYhg08s&t=700s
__
Health Benefits of Orgonite new research at Oregon State University -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=XmpBT2RMMVo&t=262s
__
Orgonite Orgone Energy and Crystals - Spirit Science -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=KMfcGxWiz3c
__
TESLA & ORGONE ENERGY -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=TU7ujSpFyc4
__
https://youtu.be/2fpZt0qknh8
__
Orgone Energy -- A breakthrough that has already happened - GLOBAL BEM conference Nov 2012 -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=nwxKB9IY3Js
__
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.