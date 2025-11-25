BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dr. Bryan Ardis Show | How Stevia Causes Infertility, Miscarriages & Weight Gain!
1 day ago

In this week’s episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Bryan Ardis reveals the shocking truth about stevia, the so-called "natural" sweetener hiding in your drinks, snacks, and supplements.


You’ve been told it’s safe. But what if stevia is disrupting your hormones, impacting fertility, and even contributing to weight gain?


Dr. Ardis walks you through:


How stevia and its compounds (Reb A, Reb M, steviol glycosides) act like a progesterone blocker.

Why this can lead to infertility, miscarriage, and hormonal dysfunction

How it may sabotage weight loss efforts by mimicking the effects of Plan B birth control

The overlooked research and ingredient labels you need to know about

Don’t miss this presentation - it may change how you look at “healthy” sweeteners forever.

