ANOTHER Lawmaker Exposes Convention of States Fraud, Fake Emails & ID Theft

Yet another lawmaker has come forward to blow the whistle on shady Convention of States (COS) tactics that involve stealing the identity of constituents and sending correspondence to elected officials supporting the controversial plan to convene another Constitutional Convention—a plan critics warn could end up shredding America's existing Constitution and replacing it with something totally different.





In this exclusive interview with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman, Wyoming Representative Pepper Ottman explains that she reached out to the supposed "constituents" who contacted her office in support of the Article V agenda being pushed by the COS and its dark-money backers. But the constituents said they had never contacted her about that agenda.





Rep. Ottman is one of several lawmakers across multiple states who have come forward to expose this deception, which is aimed at making lawmakers believe that their constituents support the agenda to call a convention to change the U.S. Constitution—a scheme that has not been attempted since the last Constitutional Convention delivered the U.S. Constitution to replace the Articles of Confederation. The COS was defeated in overwhelmingly Republican Wyoming and four other GOP-controlled states so far this year.





Rep. Ottman, a conservative Republican, also discusses several key bills and laws in Wyoming that she is working on, including Food Freedom and protecting the unborn from abortions.