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KEVIN SORBO, Film Producer and Actor | RIGHT NOW S8 Ep12 | NRN+
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402 views • February 19, 2021
RIGHT NOW Spotlight with Kevin Sorbo on his Facebook ban last Friday and current/upcoming film, including "Faith Under Fire." RIGHT NOW is our NRN+ Flagship Interview Series/Podcast, where New Right Network interviews conservative politicos and people of interest. RIGHT NOW AMA adds live viewer questions to the interview. Right Voice. Right Now. https://NRNplus.com/right-now
Support this show as an NRN+ member at https://NRNplus.com/right-now
Kevin Sorbo is a film producer, director, and actor who recently co-produced and released the film "Faith Under Fire." He's producing or acting in about 12 films which are in different phases of production. - Aired on February 15, 2021
#KevinSorbo #FaithUnderFire #Facebook
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NRN broadcasts on-demand programming produced by a dynamic community-based network - everyday individuals and experienced reporters broadcasting their lives and values of faith, family, and freedom. NRN partners with a range of freethinkers; everything they and their guests say may not reflect the views of NRN and their hosts.
Support this show as an NRN+ member at https://NRNplus.com/right-now
Kevin Sorbo is a film producer, director, and actor who recently co-produced and released the film "Faith Under Fire." He's producing or acting in about 12 films which are in different phases of production. - Aired on February 15, 2021
#KevinSorbo #FaithUnderFire #Facebook
Follow our latest coverage:
➜ https://bit.ly/newsnrn
➜ https://bit.ly/nrninvestigation
➜ https://bit.ly/nrnopinion
➜ https://bit.ly/nrnelections
➜ https://bit.ly/nrncovid
➜ Subscribe on Youtube https://bit.ly/2tRQNCG and Rumble https://bit.ly/37N9tDT
➜ Join RIGHT NOW Newsletter https://newrightnetwork.com/email
NRN broadcasts on-demand programming produced by a dynamic community-based network - everyday individuals and experienced reporters broadcasting their lives and values of faith, family, and freedom. NRN partners with a range of freethinkers; everything they and their guests say may not reflect the views of NRN and their hosts.
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