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KEVIN SORBO, Film Producer and Actor | RIGHT NOW S8 Ep12 | NRN+
New Right Network
New Right Network
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402 views • February 19, 2021
RIGHT NOW Spotlight with Kevin Sorbo on his Facebook ban last Friday and current/upcoming film, including "Faith Under Fire." RIGHT NOW is our NRN+ Flagship Interview Series/Podcast, where New Right Network interviews conservative politicos and people of interest. RIGHT NOW AMA adds live viewer questions to the interview. Right Voice. Right Now. https://NRNplus.com/right-now

Support this show as an NRN+ member at https://NRNplus.com/right-now

Kevin Sorbo is a film producer, director, and actor who recently co-produced and released the film "Faith Under Fire." He's producing or acting in about 12 films which are in different phases of production. - Aired on February 15, 2021

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NRN broadcasts on-demand programming produced by a dynamic community-based network - everyday individuals and experienced reporters broadcasting their lives and values of faith, family, and freedom. NRN partners with a range of freethinkers; everything they and their guests say may not reflect the views of NRN and their hosts.
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trumpinterviewpoliticsdonaldpresidentconservativechristianpresident donald trumpdonald trumpcongressnewrepublicanrightnetworktvus politicscandidatesshowskevin sorbonew rightnrnnrnplusmaga conservative
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy