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Where's 24/7 Media Coverage for Muhammad Anwar's Murder?? OH WAIT. Killers Black NOT White
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20 views • March 31, 2021
Mohammed Anwar was brutally murdered by two black car Jackers in Washington DC. CNN and the rest of the main stream media naturally downplayed it due to the race of the killers. Of course, had been a white man who murdered the 66 year old brown immigrant from Pakistan, The media coverage would be 24 seven, and the words would be far more incendiary.
The media is absolutely evil, As they try to divide America for their own financial gain, and for the benefit of the Democratic Party which thrives on chaos and racial division.
#MohammedAnwar #media #fakenews
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The media is absolutely evil, As they try to divide America for their own financial gain, and for the benefit of the Democratic Party which thrives on chaos and racial division.
#MohammedAnwar #media #fakenews
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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