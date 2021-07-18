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Where is everybody? He laid the ground work now it's time for the people to do the rest!
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100 views • July 18, 2021
I know this is old but it is not, it is now!
Mobilize as if it was starting all over, it is not done unless you say its done. Neighbor-Up show our faces now! It's us that make the change no one else. We are the majority its time to prove it all over again and again
Fun: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/9d3e7b01-15d3-4982-b0c1-73560ff0f033
Mobilize as if it was starting all over, it is not done unless you say its done. Neighbor-Up show our faces now! It's us that make the change no one else. We are the majority its time to prove it all over again and again
Fun: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/9d3e7b01-15d3-4982-b0c1-73560ff0f033
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