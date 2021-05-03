"They even accused me of basing my model on the movie “Pi,” which was not released until 1998. They have no respect for anything because they know the press will just report whatever they say as gospel. The fact that the Economic Confidence Model was first published in 1979 is just irrelevant. It was republished in the second edition of the “Why Report” back in 1983. The courts in New York are so corrupt, and there is nobody in the press to even bother to look at the timeline, no less how HSBC had restitution of only $606 million when it was touted to be $1 billion."

armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/great-reset/the-un-its-play-to-rule-the-world/



PI - movie clip from the 1998 film.



The title refers to the mathematical constant pi. The film explores themes of religion, mysticism, and the relationship of the universe to mathematics.



The story, about a mathematician with an obsession to find underlying complete order in the real world, contrasts two seemingly irreconcilable entities: the imperfect, irrational humanity and the rigor and regularity of mathematics, specifically number theory. More or less the story is about Martin Armstrong who created the world's only thinking AI computer, everyone else has fake AI (neural net): armstrongeconomics.com