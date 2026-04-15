Profit & Debt

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Profit and debt are the evil siamese twins that rule the marketplace. Their secret relationship is never discussed publicly even though the consequences of their partnership are destroying society and the natural world. None of society’s problems can be solved without fixing this first. Please make this video go viral.