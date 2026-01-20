© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
100% Based Black American Lady Truthbombs Chicago City Council. She tells it like it is, and drops it like it's hot! My favorite part is when she brings up Malcolm X, reiterating that white liberals are the most dangerous threat to The Civil Rights Movement. LOL yes. Based. #SendThemHome #SendThemBack #Deport #Remigration
"We're coming for your seats."
Originally filmed in 2024.