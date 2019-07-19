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Stolen Valor, Sentaor Dick Blumenthal Caught Lying About Vietnam Service
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86 views • July 19, 2019
Senator Dick Blumenthal, who got caught lying about his military service, declares war on free speech in America and has picked his main target, Alex Jones.
:web:
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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