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Doesn't Look Like Trump Is Going To Pardon Snowden Or Assange, Big Mistake In My Opinion!
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50 views • January 20, 2021
If you look at the events that lead up to someone like Donald Trump becoming president, Julian Assange and Edward Snowden's exposing of corruption, atrocities in Iraq and Afghanistan and the mass data collection surveillance on the American people is a key component.
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