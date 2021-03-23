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(MIAC #161​​) Valentina’s Zharkova: Timeline for Global Crop Losses in the Grand Solar Minimum
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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215 views • March 23, 2021
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https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-161-valentinas-zharkova-gives-a-timeline-for-global-crop-losses-in-the-grand-solar-minimum


David DuByne creator of the ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube discusses societal changes as our Earth shifts to a cooler climate as the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum intensifies, a 400-year cycle in our Sun which will affect crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet. This is a timeline for what you can expect from now to 2023. This planet cannot function without enough food. No Food , No Society

•Electric Universe
•Valentina Zarhkova Double Dynamo in the Sun and Magnetic Cancelling Waves
•VIDEO Valentina Zharkova Solar Magnetic Field and Earths Terrestrial Climate
•Global Famine predicted 2028-2032
•Plants are picking up on the electro-magnetic frequency changes from the Sun, they are going into conservation mode.
•Galactic Cross and cycles of time
•Timeline of cold to 2019-2025
•Intensity of solar cycle 25 & 26
•What happened to society in the Dalton and Maunder minimums
•Not enough gold for physical delivery in the London Metals Exchange
•31 AD Chinese records tell of a blocking of the Sun for three hours
•Cosmic Rays and Volcanic Activity Connection
•How Cosmic Rays Form Clouds
•Sea Ice Behaving Strangely
•Climate Change and Crop Losses
•Expected Population Migration during the Grand Solar Minimum

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Keywords
foodagriculturegrand solar minimumearth changesdavid dubyneeddy grand solar minimumextreme weather eventsglobal coolinggrand solar minimum updatemini ice agemini ice age conversations podcastweather newsfood storageadapt 2030grand solar minimum forecastsun dimming
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