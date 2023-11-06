Create New Account
InfoWars - SundayNight Live - Pro-Palestinian Mob Descends On White House, Vandalizes Fence and Monuments as Biden Regime Decries Islamophobia - 11-05-2023
Oldyoti's Home Page
355 Subscribers
181 views
Published Yesterday

Harrison Smith breaks down the glaring political hypocrisy as hundreds of thousands of pro-Palestinian/pro-Hamas protesters surround White House and destroy property while J6 protesters languish in prison for years for simply entering Capitol or walking the grounds.

Keywords
infowarsprotestpalestinegenocidebidenhamasharrison smith

