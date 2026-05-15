SAAR YOU SHOULD NOT REDEEM❗

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This H-1B business owner FREAKED OUT when I confronted him about his ghost office and non-working phone number.
He sent us a cease-and-desist letter immediately. He REALLY doesn't want you to see this:
Source: https://x.com/SaraGonzalesTX/status/2054569689410424932
In other news:
The Department of Justice will be dropping charges against Gautam Adani, one of India’s richest men and a scammer, declaring him “above the law.”
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/may/14/gautam-adani-billionaire-trump