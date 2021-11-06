ΤΡΟΜΑΚΤΙΚΟ 1

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194 views • November 06, 2021
Η Dr.Karrie Madej αφού εξέτασε με μικροσκόπιο τα διαφορά εμβόλια τρόμαξε και εκλαψε όσο ποτέ πριν στη ζωή της με αυτά που είδε: Φανταχτερά χρώματα (μπλε, μωβ, κίτρινο, πράσινο) λόγω ότι έχουν ενέσει στους Ανθρώπους υπέρ αγώγιμα υλικά κάτι σαν υπολογιστές, επίσης είδε μέταλλα και ίνες παράξενες. Όμως το πιο τρομερό από όλα ήταν ένα πράγμα ή οργανισμός που είχε πλοκάμια και κουνιότανε στο χώρο και είχε αυτοεπίγνωση και ήξερε ότι το κοιτούσαμε.
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