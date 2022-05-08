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Election Fixer Caught Red Handed: Video Evidence Proves Scanning Fraud In Pennsylvania
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1 view • May 08, 2022
The only consistency that we have left in our elections, is 100% election FRAUD! Lambert joins The Stew Peters Show to talk election fraud, & solutions for how we can cast our vote in elections with certainty moving forward.
Check out Stefanie Lambert's Website
https://stefanielambert.com/
Check out this new segment now at stewpeters.com.
Check out Stefanie Lambert's Website
https://stefanielambert.com/
Check out this new segment now at stewpeters.com.
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