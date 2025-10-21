Mao's Jews: How Jews Helped To Install Communism In China | Red Ice TV

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(For Educational/Discussion Purposes)
Uncover the hidden truth behind China's communist revolution. Did you know that 85-90% of foreigners aiding Mao's regime were Jewish? From Sidney Rittenberg, the American Jew who became Mao's advisor, to Jakob Rosenfeld, who commanded the Communist Fourth Army's Medical Unit, Jewish involvement in China's Great Leap Forward and Cultural Revolution is undeniable. With millions dead under Mao's rule, the question remains: What role did Jewish communists play in shaping modern China? Watch to find out.
Views expressed in this video reflect historical perspectives and do not necessarily represent the platform’s or uploader’s stance.
Release Date: 2024
🔗 All Credit To Red Ice TV: https://odysee.com/@redicetv:1/maos-jews-how-jews-helped-to-install-communism-in-china:3
🔗 Please Consider Supporting The Creator: https://redice.tv/donate
🔗 Red Ice TV WebSite: https://redice.tv/
Mirrored - Just a Dude
