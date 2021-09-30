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Liberals Openly Force Vaccines or They Will Destroy Your Life
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102 views • September 30, 2021
Budget Reconciliation bill says it will fine businesses 700,000 dollars for any employee who is not vaccinated. Obey or the Liberals will try to starve you.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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