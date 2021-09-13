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Graphene Oxide Antidote? (Banned on YouTube)
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2321 views • September 13, 2021
After 21,000 views in just over 12 days, my video on a potential graphene oxide antidote was banned by YouTube who cited a community guideline strike due to "medical misinformation." How fitting, as the antidote in question was also banned from Amazon a couple months back by the FDA because it works a little too well for CoVid-19, inflammation, and blood clots. This supplement may not be on store shelves for much longer due to the FDA attempting to corner it as a drug; buy some while you still can!
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