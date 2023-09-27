Satanic Pedophile Marina Abramovic Becomes Head of Ukraine’s Adrenochrome Factories

- MYPILLOW: Visit https://www.mypillow.com/tpv to get massive discounts on all MyPillow products.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Satanic pedophile Marina Abramović to serve as ambassador to Ukraine and help rebuild the country’s schools for children.
The so-called “performance artist” is infamous for being part of the Wikileaks document dump that revealed she sent an email to Hillary Clinton, John Podesta and his brother Tony inviting them to a “Spirit Cooking dinner,” which is an occult ritual made famous by the notorious Satanist Aleister Crowley.
So why is Zelensky appointing Abramovic to a role involving children? The answer is darker than you could possibly think.
Shared from and subscribe to:
The People's Voice
https://rumble.com/THEPEOPLESVOICE
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.