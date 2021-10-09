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More on Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson, Today's VAERS Report and More.
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167 views • October 09, 2021
Tonight's show is in Memory of our Patriot Brother Roger, a member of Citizens Against Terrorism, who passed away this week. Our prayers are with his family. Rest in peace Patriot, Job Well Done!
Hear what the people who made the vaccine said on hidden camera. Also Dr. Zandrae Botha (Blood Specialist) shows what she has discovered the VAX does to your blood. Plus the latest figures from the CDC on Vaccine Adverese Effects in their VAERS report. Please Like and Share before this show is scrubbed from the internet.
Here is the link to the VAERS Reports:
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/10/08/vaers-summary-for-covid-19-vaccines-through-10-1-2021/
Below is how you can find all our other show locations, and how to donate to the Oregon and California water assistance programs and Re-Fund the Police.
Zoom Meeting 9:30- pm Monday-Friday to be on the show and take part in the lessons.
Bill Moss is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Bill Moss' Zoom Meeting
Time: This is a recurring meeting Meet anytime
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Where to find American Patriot News on video.
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Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/BSeXR1st.p9zU/
Rumble: Https://rumble.com/c/c-291321
Where to Listen to American Patriot News on Celestial Radio.
Anchor.fm: https://anchor.fm/bill-moss0
Breaker: https://www.breaker-audio/american=patriot=newsrch/American%20Patriot%20News
On Google Podcast: Search for: American Patriot News
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https://radiopublic.com/American-Patriot-News-GADAV4https://anchor.fm/s/601b68a8/podcast/rss
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/search/American%20Patriot%20News
Hear what the people who made the vaccine said on hidden camera. Also Dr. Zandrae Botha (Blood Specialist) shows what she has discovered the VAX does to your blood. Plus the latest figures from the CDC on Vaccine Adverse Effects in their VAERS report. Please Like and Share before this show is scrubbed from the internet.
Here is the link to the VAERS Reports:
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/10/08/vaers-summary-for-covid-19-vaccines-through-10-1-2021/
Below is how you can find all our other show locations, and how to donate to the Oregon and California water assistance programs and Re-Fund the Police.
Zoom Meeting 9:30- pm Monday-Friday to be on the show and take part in the lessons.
Bill Moss is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Bill Moss' Zoom Meeting
Time: This is a recurring meeting Meet anytime
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7256164405?pwd=Y3JYN2JKOGlibDJ4aXU4SklSTEF1UT09
Meeting ID: 725 616 4405
Passcode: 9MYKz9
One tap mobile
+19292056099,,7256164405#,,,,*442462# US (New York)
+13017158592,,7256164405#,,,,*442462# US (Washington DC)
Dial by your location
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
Meeting ID: 725 616 4405
Passcode: 442462
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kcDkyzLckI
Where to find American Patriot News on video.
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/billmoss
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/BSeXR1st.p9zU/
Rumble: Https://rumble.com/c/c-291321
Where to Listen to American Patriot News on Celestial Radio.
Anchor.fm: https://anchor.fm/bill-moss0
Breaker: https://www.breaker-audio/american=patriot=newsrch/American%20Patriot%20News
On Google Podcast: Search for: American Patriot News
Pocket Cast: https://pca.st/hw7p2U0r
Radio Public:
https://radiopublic.com/American-Patriot-News-GADAV4https://anchor.fm/s/601b68a8/podcast/rss
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/search/American%20Patriot%20News
Hear what the people who made the vaccine said on hidden camera. Also Dr. Zandrae Botha (Blood Specialist) shows what she has discovered the VAX does to your blood. Plus the latest figures from the CDC on Vaccine Adverese Effects in their VAERS report. Please Like and Share before this show is scrubbed from the internet.
Here is the link to the VAERS Reports:
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/10/08/vaers-summary-for-covid-19-vaccines-through-10-1-2021/
Below is how you can find all our other show locations, and how to donate to the Oregon and California water assistance programs and Re-Fund the Police.
Zoom Meeting 9:30- pm Monday-Friday to be on the show and take part in the lessons.
Bill Moss is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Bill Moss' Zoom Meeting
Time: This is a recurring meeting Meet anytime
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7256164405?pwd=Y3JYN2JKOGlibDJ4aXU4SklSTEF1UT09
Meeting ID: 725 616 4405
Passcode: 9MYKz9
One tap mobile
+19292056099,,7256164405#,,,,*442462# US (New York)
+13017158592,,7256164405#,,,,*442462# US (Washington DC)
Dial by your location
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
Meeting ID: 725 616 4405
Passcode: 442462
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kcDkyzLckI
Where to find American Patriot News on video.
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/billmoss
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/BSeXR1st.p9zU/
Rumble: Https://rumble.com/c/c-291321
Where to Listen to American Patriot News on Celestial Radio.
Anchor.fm: https://anchor.fm/bill-moss0
Breaker: https://www.breaker-audio/american=patriot=newsrch/American%20Patriot%20News
On Google Podcast: Search for: American Patriot News
Pocket Cast: https://pca.st/hw7p2U0r
Radio Public:
https://radiopublic.com/American-Patriot-News-GADAV4https://anchor.fm/s/601b68a8/podcast/rss
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/search/American%20Patriot%20News
Hear what the people who made the vaccine said on hidden camera. Also Dr. Zandrae Botha (Blood Specialist) shows what she has discovered the VAX does to your blood. Plus the latest figures from the CDC on Vaccine Adverse Effects in their VAERS report. Please Like and Share before this show is scrubbed from the internet.
Here is the link to the VAERS Reports:
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/10/08/vaers-summary-for-covid-19-vaccines-through-10-1-2021/
Below is how you can find all our other show locations, and how to donate to the Oregon and California water assistance programs and Re-Fund the Police.
Zoom Meeting 9:30- pm Monday-Friday to be on the show and take part in the lessons.
Bill Moss is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Bill Moss' Zoom Meeting
Time: This is a recurring meeting Meet anytime
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7256164405?pwd=Y3JYN2JKOGlibDJ4aXU4SklSTEF1UT09
Meeting ID: 725 616 4405
Passcode: 9MYKz9
One tap mobile
+19292056099,,7256164405#,,,,*442462# US (New York)
+13017158592,,7256164405#,,,,*442462# US (Washington DC)
Dial by your location
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
Meeting ID: 725 616 4405
Passcode: 442462
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kcDkyzLckI
Where to find American Patriot News on video.
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/billmoss
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/BSeXR1st.p9zU/
Rumble: Https://rumble.com/c/c-291321
Where to Listen to American Patriot News on Celestial Radio.
Anchor.fm: https://anchor.fm/bill-moss0
Breaker: https://www.breaker-audio/american=patriot=newsrch/American%20Patriot%20News
On Google Podcast: Search for: American Patriot News
Pocket Cast: https://pca.st/hw7p2U0r
Radio Public:
https://radiopublic.com/American-Patriot-News-GADAV4https://anchor.fm/s/601b68a8/podcast/rss
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/search/American%20Patriot%20News
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