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Triumph The Insult Comic Dog Goes To Washington To Cover Trump's Impeachment Trial
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2 views • February 05, 2020
Distinguished journalist Triumph the Insult Comic Dog reports from Washington, D.C. amid unprecedented restrictions on press access at President Trump's impeachment trial. New episodes of Triumph's podcast "Let's Make A Poop" are available this month.
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