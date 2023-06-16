March For Life Victoria 2023

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Join with pro-life people in Victoria at the March for Life 2023 that took place on May 11, 2023. We will hear from people who have stood in staunch support of life such as Angelina Ireland who has fought, and continues to fight, for hospice care for BC’s terminally ill; Autumn Higachi who reminds us who we are fighting for . . . why we are in the fight for life; Jonathan Van Maren of the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform speaks about the successes of the pro-life movement; and Rod Taylor, leader of the Christian Heritage Party of Canada speaks of the government’s role in abortion and the need to use our vote to “Vote for Life”.
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