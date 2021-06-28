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Trillions For The Military. Nothing For Civilian Infrastructure. Exhorbatant Taxes. People Flee.
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70 views • June 28, 2021
Those that flee are doing the right thing, from a Christian point of view, there is going to be far worse to come. The large cities are going to be hit very hard, large cities can be shut down very quickly, entrances closed off and the people are trapped.
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