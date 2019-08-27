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Barack Obama Admits Manmade Climate Change Science Is Fake - War Room Full Show
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32 views • August 27, 2019
Owen Shroyer returns to host the War Room today with a litany of news topics and in studio guest Count Dankula. News topics include the massive Obama fraud, President Trump at the G7, continued violence and censorship by the political left and a big announcement from Shroyer on a new way to follow War Room news stories.
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