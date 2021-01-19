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Q-ites and things unknown 01/19/2021
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50 views • January 19, 2021
I recorded this a week ago, yet the Q-ites are looking to be still wrong.
The Prepper Guy Podcast A.K.A. In My Awesome Opinion
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Most of my podcasts are Rated (R)
If bad language offends your sensibilities, by all means, go back down to your parent's basement
The Prepper Guy Podcast A.K.A. In My Awesome Opinion
Prepper Guy Podcasts on Podbean
https://prepperguy.podbean.com/
Website
https://prepperguy.com/
Prepper Guy Shop
https://prepperguy.com/shop/
Contra Radio Network
https://contraradionetwork.podbean.com/
Most of my podcasts are Rated (R)
If bad language offends your sensibilities, by all means, go back down to your parent's basement
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