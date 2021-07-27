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Nous aussi, on va jouer
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102 views • July 27, 2021
Notre dossier médical tombe sous le secret professionnel - nul autre que la profession médiale ne peut y avoir accès. De même seule la police (et quelques rares agents administratifs) sont habilités à vérifier l'identité des citoyens.
Source origniale censurée https://youtu.be/ssT0xfVDRSk
Source origniale censurée https://youtu.be/ssT0xfVDRSk
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