INSTANT REGRET: They Tried to Hide the Truth

The Dark World of John MacArthur is discussed in this video has 37,303 views on Oct 20, 2022. John doesn't hold back calling out the people who preach false gospel. Let's walk through the people who have been with John MacArthur one by one. He discusses his meeting with Joel Osteen, 35,000 people at the stadium. Joel has now the largest church in America. Think positive toward yourself says Joel. It's not at all the Gospel Mirrored



