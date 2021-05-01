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Oh how our Government has Failed Us, and Supporting Business Owners - Damien Blackman on Simone Jennifer Smith LIVE 04/29/21
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91 views • May 01, 2021
Everyday we see the same information propagated in the media. They talk about shortages, the fact that if you take the vaccine things will go back to normal. It is 95% effective, and all of our health experts swear that taking the vaccine is what is best for the country. “It has gone through clinical trials,” they say
What if I told you that there have been times before this when our world
governments, and yes the Canadian government has been terribly wrong?
Today we examine some of Canada’s dirty secrets; secrets that put their own citizens in harms way.
Plus, TCN.video is in full support of business, and creatives who have done their best to survive this pandemic, so each week we showcase survivors of the pandemic, and have them share their stories.
This week I sit down with Damien Blackman, owner of one of the only African-owned Trucking companies in Canada. He went from street life to being one of the most popular business motivators in Toronto.
This and more on Simon Jennifer Smith – LIVE
What if I told you that there have been times before this when our world
governments, and yes the Canadian government has been terribly wrong?
Today we examine some of Canada’s dirty secrets; secrets that put their own citizens in harms way.
Plus, TCN.video is in full support of business, and creatives who have done their best to survive this pandemic, so each week we showcase survivors of the pandemic, and have them share their stories.
This week I sit down with Damien Blackman, owner of one of the only African-owned Trucking companies in Canada. He went from street life to being one of the most popular business motivators in Toronto.
This and more on Simon Jennifer Smith – LIVE
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