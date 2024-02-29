What is Going on With Shipping? | Analysis of MV Rubymar Abandoned, Adrift, and Sinking in the Red Sea after Houthi Attack
In this episode, Sal Mercogliano - maritime historian at Campbell University (@campbelledu) and former merchant mariner - examines a video showing:
1️⃣ Condition of Rubymar
2️⃣ Damage to the vessel
3️⃣ Potential for salvage
4️⃣ Did Rubymar snag undersea cables?
5️⃣ Sinking or Salvage?
