What is Going on With Shipping? | Analysis of MV Rubymar Abandoned, Adrift, and Sinking in the Red Sea after Houthi Attack





In this episode, Sal Mercogliano - maritime historian at Campbell University (@campbelledu) and former merchant mariner - examines a video showing:

1️⃣ Condition of Rubymar

2️⃣ Damage to the vessel

3️⃣ Potential for salvage

4️⃣ Did Rubymar snag undersea cables?

5️⃣ Sinking or Salvage?





