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Taking the 8 values political test, results, a link to the quiz will be in the comment section
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48 views • August 22, 2020
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8 Values Political Test is not the equivalent of the Political Compass Test, as a registered trademark of Pace News Limited, or the Political Coordinates Test, which is the property of IDRlabs.
This test has been made under review of respondents from all sides of the political spectrum. Even so, please keep in mind that tests are merely approximations of wider empirical and theoretical landscapes.
Political quizzes, whether they are professional or "official" tests used in academic research, or free online tests like this one, are indications of your political standpoint. No test ever devised can, however, determine your political standpoint with absolute accuracy or reliability. And no 8 Values Political Test, Political Coordinates Test, or Political Compass Test can replace familiarizing yourself with the politics of your country in depth.
Youtube: youtu.be/QCK5gzzC_qw
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/n9xSjgPu2OfL/
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vq4ul
Brighteon: brighteon.com/4e4a1d7b-8a6d-49ba-a816-1791ff7bde87
8 Values Political Test is not the equivalent of the Political Compass Test, as a registered trademark of Pace News Limited, or the Political Coordinates Test, which is the property of IDRlabs.
This test has been made under review of respondents from all sides of the political spectrum. Even so, please keep in mind that tests are merely approximations of wider empirical and theoretical landscapes.
Political quizzes, whether they are professional or "official" tests used in academic research, or free online tests like this one, are indications of your political standpoint. No test ever devised can, however, determine your political standpoint with absolute accuracy or reliability. And no 8 Values Political Test, Political Coordinates Test, or Political Compass Test can replace familiarizing yourself with the politics of your country in depth.
Youtube: youtu.be/QCK5gzzC_qw
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/n9xSjgPu2OfL/
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vq4ul
Brighteon: brighteon.com/4e4a1d7b-8a6d-49ba-a816-1791ff7bde87
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