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Real Deal Report (On The Go) "US Troops in Europe"
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70 views • June 06, 2021
Real Deal Report ~On The Go~ "US Troops in Europe"
Featuring Dean Ryan & Det. Cagney - An over-all look with the use of global maps, at the forming World War III in the South East Asian region and Eastern Parts of Europe. Both Dean and the Detective break down the War Gaming strategy of the West and focus on the lock down moves
China is making.
Please Visit the following:
RealDealMedia.TV/Membership
RealDealMedia.TV/Store
Help Keep these Broadcasts Alive and Donate Today @
PayPal.me/TheRealDeanRyan
Venmo @TheRealDeanRyan
Cash App $TheRealDeanRyan
Featuring Dean Ryan & Det. Cagney - An over-all look with the use of global maps, at the forming World War III in the South East Asian region and Eastern Parts of Europe. Both Dean and the Detective break down the War Gaming strategy of the West and focus on the lock down moves
China is making.
Please Visit the following:
RealDealMedia.TV/Membership
RealDealMedia.TV/Store
Help Keep these Broadcasts Alive and Donate Today @
PayPal.me/TheRealDeanRyan
Venmo @TheRealDeanRyan
Cash App $TheRealDeanRyan
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