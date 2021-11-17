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Pledging Security For A Neighbor Is Risky - Proverbs 17:18 (NIV)
18 One who has no sense shakes hands in pledge
and puts up security for a neighbor.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Proverbs warns us not to pledge security lightly.
Like bail, you can lose but you cannot show any profit.
It is a very risky venture.
https://pc1.tiny.us/3rnj539s
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