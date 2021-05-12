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Beto O'Rourke Leads Libtard Clown Show Protesting Texas Bill SB7 Upholding Election Integrity
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30 views • May 12, 2021
Presidential loser Beto O'Rourke leads a protest against SB7, a bill that would make it harder for Democrats to cheat! SB7 would increase criminal penalties and create criminal offenses for voter fraud in order to uphold election integrity -- no wonder Dems are against it!
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6098ca7393dc2e1b900f61b7
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6098ca7393dc2e1b900f61b7
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