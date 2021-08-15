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코로나 백신 부작용으로 21년3월 11만명 사망 -Coronavirus side effects killed 110,000 people in March 21
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556 views • August 15, 2021
According to Ministry of Conduct and Security data,
Corona vaccine side effects killed 110,000 people in March 21.
This is a serious thing that the government is hiding the deceased
I pray that the truth will be revealed
행전안전부 자료에 의하면 대한민국
코로나 백신 부작용으로 21년3월 11만명 사망 했습니다.
이것은 심각한 일입니다 정부가 사망자를 숨기고 있습니다
진실이 밝혀지길 기도합니다
Corona vaccine side effects killed 110,000 people in March 21.
This is a serious thing that the government is hiding the deceased
I pray that the truth will be revealed
행전안전부 자료에 의하면 대한민국
코로나 백신 부작용으로 21년3월 11만명 사망 했습니다.
이것은 심각한 일입니다 정부가 사망자를 숨기고 있습니다
진실이 밝혀지길 기도합니다
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