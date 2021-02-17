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Debunk pro vax blog
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180 views • February 17, 2021
Willem Engel, February 15, 2021
Dutch opening 20 seconds, English after
Review of a blog from Edward Nirenberg by Willem Engel about mRNA vaccines
No, Really, mRNA Vaccines Are Not Going To Affect Your DNA
https://www.deplatformdisease.com/no-really-mrna-vaccines-are-not-going-to-affect-your-dna
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https://viruswaarheid.nl/
https://www.facebook.com/113266477112887/videos/3894732997257552
Dutch opening 20 seconds, English after
Review of a blog from Edward Nirenberg by Willem Engel about mRNA vaccines
No, Really, mRNA Vaccines Are Not Going To Affect Your DNA
https://www.deplatformdisease.com/no-really-mrna-vaccines-are-not-going-to-affect-your-dna
--- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- ---
https://viruswaarheid.nl/
https://www.facebook.com/113266477112887/videos/3894732997257552
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