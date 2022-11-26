Create New Account
World MIS-Leaders Give Out Free Lobotomies & Strokes For Turkey Day!
The Dollar Vigilante
Published Saturday |

Who would’ve thought in 2022 you’d either be a lobotomized NPC in Civilization VII, or a freedom-loving anarchist who collects XMR and think of ways to move to the country?


***** Sources for this video *****



#SBF


#klausschwab


#china


#trudeau 



Intro: Fully Vaxxed Boy PARODY (Teenage Dirtbag) - Greg Wycliffe: https://youtu.be/9mgA6cskWYs  (half at beginning, half at end)


The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
