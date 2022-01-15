© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scary Vaccine
Follow
0
Share
Report
35 views • January 15, 2022
This song is about the death-shots called "vaccines." As time goes on, more and more data is revealed just how horrifying/scary these so-called "vaccines" are. There is now a laundry list of further side effects which would be added if the song is ever updated.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.