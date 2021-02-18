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Compelling Evidence for Jesus' Imminent Return
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
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183 views • February 18, 2021
More about the End Times:https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/end_times

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

In this first segment of our program we’re going through Dave Hunt’s book When Will Jesus Come? Compelling Evidence for the Soon Return of Christ. And, Dave, God reveals Himself in the Scriptures as the God of prophecy, and that Israel is His witness to that fact. And you point out in your book that no one can have a true understanding of the Bible unless he understands the prophetic significance of Israel and Israel’s Messiah. Why is that?

Dave: Well, Tom, because, as you know, probably most of the listeners know, Israel is the major subject in the Bible. Just thumb through the pages of the Bible, and most of the pages are about Israel. Even the New Testament, very much of it, is about Israel. And Paul, in Romans 9, is still concerned about Israel—“…rather in my heart’s desire and prayer to God for Israel is that they might be saved.” So that’s Romans 10:1. In chapter 9 he says he would go to hell, literally, if he could save these people.
Tom: And his “kinsmen according to the flesh.”
Keywords
prophecyraptureend timesdave hunt
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