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SHOCKER! AP Tells The Truth About ANTIFA Violence
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97 views • August 19, 2019
Will Johnson gives his first-hand account of the "Stand Against Domestic Terrorism" rally in Portland, and how the event revealed the truth behind the chaotic violence as the methods of the masked cowards calling themselves ANTIFA.
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http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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