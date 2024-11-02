American Daniel Martindale, who assisted the Russian Armed Forces from areas in Ukraine, told RT and RIA Novosti that he communicated with the Russian military via Telegram.

For two years, he provided important intelligence before being evacuated from near Ugledar.

⚡️Martindale believes the authorities in Kiev should be held accountable like war criminals, claiming they don't care about the Ukrainian people. He noted that many Ukrainians are secretly hoping for liberation by the Russian army.

"If I happen to be in U.S. right now, it definitely would need to be a candidate for peace. But also in line with my religious views. Needs to support traditional family where you have man, woman, children being brought up to be normal people in a productive society... If Putin was running in U.S. today, I would vote for him "- Martindale.

"For a conservative American, we always understand that the government is our enemy, but when they declare war on their citizens, that's a cause to go to war with them "- he added.

Martindale also expressed a desire to acquire Russian citizenship.🇷🇺

Daniel Martindale, American citizen, gave a press conference and talked about how he helped Russian troops liberate cities from the UAF, saving civilians and by passing on important information.



