https://gettr.com/post/p27higtfb29
2023.02.06 Belarusian President Lukashenko's family has fled, and he must have colluded with Europe and the United States. Lukashenko himself is extremely corrupt, greedy, iniquitous, and murderous. He has ravished the whole of Belarus.
白俄罗斯总统卢卡申科全家出逃，他应该是与欧美勾兑了。卢卡申科本人腐败至极，贪得无厌，罪恶累累，杀人无数，整个白俄罗斯就是被他彻底强奸了。
