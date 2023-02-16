FTX: How the Crypto Collapse Affects You | Beyond the Cover

The significance of the crypto currency collapse can hardly be overstated. To be sure, FTX’s investors have been fleeced by a crook. But there is much more to it than that. In this episode of Beyond the Cover, host Gary Benoit interviews senior editor Rebecca Terrell about FTX and the crypto collapse. The FTX bankruptcy, she explains, has exposed the company’s ties to the Covid scandal, the war in Ukraine, and even the Deep State’s plans for totalitarian control through a digital bank digital currency. In short, it affects all of us. Rebecca wrote the cover story in the February 27, 2023 issue of The New American titled “FTX: How the Crypto Collapse Affects You.”
