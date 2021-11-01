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"Vaccine" bioweapon circus: stacking collapsed victims in a van
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407 views • November 01, 2021
Hmmmm . . . . how much more evidence do people need? . . . It's hard when it comes to jab or no job, BUT when people just line up for it voluntarily to me that is crazy . . . of course we aren't to know which of these reasons, or maybe none of the above, as to why these young people took the kill shot . . . but it looks pretty shocking to see so many collapsed after it, is shocking to see, and equally shocking to see how their collapsed bodies are being handled . .
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